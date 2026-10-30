Swiggy, Zomato, other gig workers to get new social security board: Pension, insurance benefits incoming? Know here

The government has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for unorganised workers and gig and platform workers, PTI reported on Friday. The decision is aimed at strengthening social security coverage for the informal workforce, including those employed by online platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and other aggregators.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a statement, said the proposed board will design, monitor and recommend targeted welfare schemes in the interest of millions of unorganised, gig and platform workers.

Established under the statutory framework of the Code on Social Security, the board will work towards integrating digital gig and platform professionals into the country's formal welfare architecture, the ministry added.

Social security board for gig workers The National Social Security Board for unorganised workers and gig and platform workers will be responsible for recommending suitable social welfare schemes for the workers in this category.

The board will be presided over by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment. It will also comprise representatives from the Central and state governments, alongside big aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and gig and platform worker associations.

Will it include pension, insurance? The board is mandated to recommend and monitor welfare schemes to improve social security coverage for gig and platform workers.

These schemes are expected to introduce new pension, insurance or other benefits for workers.

However, no official notification on the benefits has been issued yet.

Responsibilities The board will recommend suitable schemes to the central government and monitor the existing social welfare schemes administered by it.

The National Social Security Board will be responsible for multiple functions under the Code on Social Security.

It will recommend to the central government the framing of suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised and gig workers.

The board will advise the central government on matters arising out of the administration of the code.

It will also monitor social welfare schemes administered by the central government for these categories of workers, review record-keeping functions performed at the state level and examine expenditure from the fund and account.

The board will also undertake other roles as assigned to it by the Centre.