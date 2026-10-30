Swiggy, Zomato, other gig workers to get new social security board: Pension, insurance benefits incoming? Know here

The government has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for unorganised workers and gig and platform workers, PTI reported on Friday. The decision is aimed at strengthening social security coverage for the informal workforce, including those employed by online platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and other aggregators.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a statement, said the proposed board will design, monitor and recommend targeted welfare schemes in the interest of millions of unorganised, gig and platform workers.
Established under the statutory framework of the Code on Social Security, the board will work towards integrating digital gig and platform professionals into the country's formal welfare architecture, the ministry added.
The National Social Security Board for unorganised workers and gig and platform workers will be responsible for recommending suitable social welfare schemes for the workers in this category.
The board will be presided over by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment. It will also comprise representatives from the Central and state governments, alongside big aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and gig and platform worker associations.
The board is mandated to recommend and monitor welfare schemes to improve social security coverage for gig and platform workers.
These schemes are expected to introduce new pension, insurance or other benefits for workers.
However, no official notification on the benefits has been issued yet.
The board will recommend suitable schemes to the central government and monitor the existing social welfare schemes administered by it.
The National Social Security Board will be responsible for multiple functions under the Code on Social Security.
It will recommend to the central government the framing of suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised and gig workers.
The board will advise the central government on matters arising out of the administration of the code.
It will also monitor social welfare schemes administered by the central government for these categories of workers, review record-keeping functions performed at the state level and examine expenditure from the fund and account.
The board will also undertake other roles as assigned to it by the Centre.
The National Social Security Board will meet at least three times a year, in accordance with the rules of procedure prescribed by the government.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.