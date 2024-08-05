Money
Switch to consultant from employee and you can save tax on half your income
Shipra Singh 7 min read 05 Aug 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Summary
- It’s a growing trend in the corporate world for mid- to senior-level employees to take on consulting roles because of the guaranteed gig and the tax benefits.
The debate over sticking with full-time job or freelancing generally revolves over which option gives you better control over time and the type of work you want to do. However, freelancing can also save you tax, if done right. Switching to a consulting role with the same company can do this.
