The Swiss tax shakeup: What it means for Indian investors and professionals
Summary
- Switzerland’s decision to suspend the most-favoured-nation status for India could impact direct investments and employee stock options.
Last week, Switzerland suspended the most-favoured-nation (MFN) clause in its double taxation avoidance agreement with India. A major fallout of this is that beginning 1 January, taxation on dividend payments from Swiss entities to Indian investors has been doubled from 5% to 10%.