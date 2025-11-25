What is a systematic withdrawal plan and how it works
A systematic withdrawal plan, or SWP, is a structured way to draw money from your mutual fund investments. It works as the opposite of a systematic investment plan (SIP). Instead of investing at regular intervals, you withdraw a fixed amount at a set frequency. SWPs are especially useful for a steady cash flow without redeeming the entire investment at once.