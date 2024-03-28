Taking a personal loan for your business? Here are its pros and cons
While many personal loans offer flexibility in fund usage, opting for this route is generally not the most advisable choice. Prospective borrowers should prioritise exploring business loan options first.
Utilising a personal loan for business-related expenses is feasible. This is because many personal loans offer flexibility in fund usage. As long as you adhere to the lender’s eligibility requirements and repayment conditions, you’re generally free to utilise the funds for your business needs.