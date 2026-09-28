Tamil Nadu gold ring scheme launches today: How much gold will newborns get, process to claim it

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the state government’s new gold ring scheme for newborn babies at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Monday, 28 September.
Under the Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam or Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme, CM Vijay will present gold rings to 25 newborns during the event after visiting the hospital's maternity ward.
The scheme will initially cover a limited number of beneficiaries, with more gold rings to be distributed at government hospitals across Tamil Nadu. The Madurai event is expected to be Vijay’s first official engagement in the city since he assumed office as chief minister in May.
Under the scheme, each eligible newborn will receive a 22-carat gold ring weighing one gram. The government has also said that each ring will have a unique serial number and will be handed in tamper-proof packaging.
“Starting from 22.06.2026, the scheme to provide a 1-gram gold ring to all children born in government hospitals will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay,” the Tamil Nadu CMO said in a statement.
The TN government has earmarked ₹755.83 crore annually for the scheme. For the initial distribution, it has procured 1.28 lakh gold rings to be given to eligible newborns across the state.
The scheme will be implemented across the state, except in areas falling within the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, where bypolls are scheduled for 6 October 2026.
To qualify for the Tamil Nadu gold ring scheme, both the mother and newborn must meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the state government. The key requirements include:
Through the initiative, the state government aims to promote institutional deliveries, build public confidence in government-run medical facilities and strengthen its focus on maternal and child health.
If a baby is born after the scheme's launch date, i.e., 28 September, the 1-gram gold ring will be handed over when the mother and child are discharged from the government hospital.
For babies born either on or after 22 June, the government has designated 107 hubs across the state. Each hub will distribute rings to up to 100 babies per day as part of the backlog clearance.
As per media reports, a specialized monitoring committee headed by the respective district collector has been constituted in every district to oversee implementation, inventory tracking and transparency in distribution.
The gold ring scheme was scheduled to launch on 15 September, but it was delayed due to Vijay's overseas visit to London. The Tamil Nadu government has issued work orders to Joyalukkas and Kalyan Jewellers to supply one-gram gold rings under the scheme.
(With inputs from ANI)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.