Tamil Nadu gold ring scheme launches today: How much gold will newborns get, process to claim it

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the state government’s new gold ring scheme for newborn babies at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Monday, 28 September.

Under the Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam or Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme, CM Vijay will present gold rings to 25 newborns during the event after visiting the hospital's maternity ward.

The scheme will initially cover a limited number of beneficiaries, with more gold rings to be distributed at government hospitals across Tamil Nadu. The Madurai event is expected to be Vijay’s first official engagement in the city since he assumed office as chief minister in May.

How much gold will each newborn receive? Under the scheme, each eligible newborn will receive a 22-carat gold ring weighing one gram. The government has also said that each ring will have a unique serial number and will be handed in tamper-proof packaging.

“Starting from 22.06.2026, the scheme to provide a 1-gram gold ring to all children born in government hospitals will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay,” the Tamil Nadu CMO said in a statement.

The TN government has earmarked ₹755.83 crore annually for the scheme. For the initial distribution, it has procured 1.28 lakh gold rings to be given to eligible newborns across the state.

The scheme will be implemented across the state, except in areas falling within the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, where bypolls are scheduled for 6 October 2026.

Who is eligible to benefit from scheme? To qualify for the Tamil Nadu gold ring scheme, both the mother and newborn must meet the eligibility conditions prescribed by the state government. The key requirements include:

The mother must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu.

The newborn must be born at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu on or after 22 June 2026.

The pregnancy must be registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system.

The beneficiary must have a valid Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID. Through the initiative, the state government aims to promote institutional deliveries, build public confidence in government-run medical facilities and strengthen its focus on maternal and child health.

How will ring distribution happen? If a baby is born after the scheme's launch date, i.e., 28 September, the 1-gram gold ring will be handed over when the mother and child are discharged from the government hospital.

For babies born either on or after 22 June, the government has designated 107 hubs across the state. Each hub will distribute rings to up to 100 babies per day as part of the backlog clearance.

As per media reports, a specialized monitoring committee headed by the respective district collector has been constituted in every district to oversee implementation, inventory tracking and transparency in distribution.

The gold ring scheme was scheduled to launch on 15 September, but it was delayed due to Vijay's overseas visit to London. The Tamil Nadu government has issued work orders to Joyalukkas and Kalyan Jewellers to supply one-gram gold rings under the scheme.