CM Vijay to launch Tamil Nadu gold ring scheme on 28 Sept: What is it, who is eligible and how does it work? | Explained

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay will launch the state government’s new one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns at a government hospital in Madurai on Monday, September 28. The initiative, called the ‘Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ or Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme, is aimed at eligible babies delivered at government hospitals across the state.

The Madurai event is expected to be Vijay’s first official engagement in the city since he assumed office as Chief Minister.

“Starting from 22.06.2026, the scheme to provide a 1-gram gold ring to all children born in government hospitals will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay,” the Tamil Nadu CMO stated.

What is the scheme? The ‘Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ has been introduced as part of the government’s broader Vettri Tamilagam vision. The programme seeks to mark the birth of children at state-run hospitals while promoting institutional deliveries and encouraging greater reliance on government healthcare services.

The initiative is inspired by the Tamil tradition of ‘Thaaimaman Seer’, in which a maternal uncle presents gifts to a newborn.

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Under the programme, every gold ring will carry a distinct serial number and be handed over in tamper-proof packaging, according to the state government.

The government has also linked the initiative to its wider objectives of improving maternal and child healthcare and promoting child welfare.

Who is eligible? Children born at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu on or after June 22, 2026, can qualify for the benefit, provided the prescribed conditions are met.

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The mother must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu and must have completed registration through the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system and received a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID.

The eligibility process is therefore connected to the state’s existing system for tracking pregnancy, childbirth and infant health.

How does it work? The first phase will use the 1.28 lakh gold rings purchased by the Tamil Nadu government for eligible newborns.

The distribution will also cover babies born between June 22 and the September 28 launch. To distribute rings to these children, the government has designated 107 hubs across the state. Each hub will distribute rings to up to 100 babies per day as part of the backlog clearance.

For eligible babies born at government hospitals after the scheme’s launch, the gold ring will be provided when the newborn is discharged from the hospital.

Through the initiative, the state government aims to promote institutional deliveries, build public confidence in government-run medical facilities and strengthen its focus on maternal and child health.