Tanishq, Malabar Gold rate today Dhanteras 6 Nov: Latest price; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad

Gold prices at Tanishq and Malabar Gold are worth checking before making a purchase on Dhanteras 2026, as households across India head to jewellery stores to buy gold and silver on the auspicious occasion.
On Friday, November 6, Tanishq's 22-karat gold rate stood at ₹1,31,900 per 10 grams, down ₹2,450, or 1.82%, from the previous day's rate of ₹1,34,350.
At Malabar Gold, the 22-karat gold rate was ₹13,150 per gram, while 24-karat gold was priced at ₹14,345 per gram on November 6.
Both jewellery brands follow a uniform base gold pricing policy across their showrooms in India. This means customers in cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad can refer to the same daily base rate announced by the respective brands.
According to Tanishq's official website, the 22-karat gold price on November 6 was ₹13,190 per gram, or ₹1,31,900 for 10 grams.
The rate declined from ₹13,435 per gram on November 5, marking a fall of ₹245 per gram.
Here is Tanishq's 22-karat gold rate history:
|Date
|22K gold rate per gram
|November 6, 2026
|₹13,190
|November 5, 2026
|₹13,435
|November 4, 2026
|₹13,140
|November 3, 2026
|₹12,850
|November 2, 2026
|₹12,825
Tanishq follows a uniform daily base gold rate for standard purities such as 22-karat and 18-karat across its national network. Therefore, its base rate does not significantly differ between cities.
Malabar Gold's 22-karat gold rate stood at ₹13,150 per gram on November 6. The company's 24-karat gold rate was ₹14,345 per gram.
The jewellery retailer follows a 'One India, One Gold Rate' policy. Under this approach, the daily base price of 22-karat and 24-karat gold remains the same across its showrooms nationwide.
This means customers in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur and Ahmedabad can refer to the same base rates when checking Malabar Gold prices.
Here is a comparison of the gold rates announced by the two jewellery brands on November 6.
Tanishq's 22-karat base rate was ₹40 per gram higher than Malabar Gold's rate on November 6. The comparison is based on the prices published by the two companies.
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is considered an auspicious occasion to purchase gold, silver and other valuable household items.
The tradition is linked to two important mythological figures -- Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity, and Lord Dhanvantari, who is associated with health and healing.
The word Dhanteras comes from two Sanskrit words -- 'Dhan', meaning wealth, and 'Teras', referring to the thirteenth day. The festival falls on Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.
Gold holds a special place in the tradition because it has historically been regarded as a store of wealth. Its durability and ability to be preserved across generations have also strengthened its association with lasting prosperity.
According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat for New Delhi begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and continues until 6.37 am on November 7.
The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and ends at 10.47 am on November 7.
Auspicious timings may vary across locations because of differences in local sunrise and sunset timings. Buyers should check the muhurat applicable to their city before planning their purchase.
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