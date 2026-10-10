Targetting ₹1.5 crore retirement corpus? Here's how to calculate how much you really need

HDFC Pension’s study found retirement savings targets are growing, but remain below recommended levels, while healthcare costs and medical concerns remain major retirement worries. Here's how much you may need to save… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published10 Oct 2026, 08:55 PM IST
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Retirement planning should consider your goals, aspirational lifestyle post-retirement, family situation, health status, possible devaluation of net worth due to inflation and other factors such as healthcare inflation and longevity.
Retirement planning should consider your goals, aspirational lifestyle post-retirement, family situation, health status, possible devaluation of net worth due to inflation and other factors such as healthcare inflation and longevity. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

HDFC Pension Fund Management's 2nd edition of the National Pension System Preference Index Study 2026 looked at consumer outlook on retirement planning and the NPS.

It found that preference for NPS among Indians has risen to 57 (out of 100), up three points from the inaugural 2023 reading of 54; and surveyed Indians preferred it as an instrument for retirement planning.

The study surveyed 1,812 consumers aged between 30-55 years, to understand their outlook towards retirement and financial preparedness at key life stages and track the change in preference for NPS over the last three years.

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Retirement planning among top financial priorities

As per the report, emergency preparedness is gaining ground, though medical costs continue to lead; and retirement competes with health and children's education as top concerns. Meanwhile, rising healthcare costs and medical concerns continue to be the primary post-retirement worries

Financial adequacy forms a persistent second layer of concern

The ideal retirement corpus, though growing, still remains below recommended levels, it added. “The estimated retirement corpus continues to be underestimated. 1.5 crore is the ideal retirement corpus savers now target, up from I.34 crore in 2023, still under 10x annual income,” the report said.

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It noted that surveyed individuals believed as follows:

  • 69% expect some financial support from family or children post-retirement.
  • 35% separately cite losing financial independence as a top worry.

Why consumers plan, delay retirement savings

As per the report, health concerns drive planning while complacency delays it, but most believe they're already provided for — the barrier isn't fear, it's a false sense of readiness, not anxiety.

  • As per the research, it noted that for 39% the trigger was declining health or physical abilities, for 34% was securing future for dependents, and for 32% was major life events.
  • The barriers it said for 42% was having enough provisions for future, for 39% was that they don't have sufficient knowledge, and for 38% was that there is not enough surplus to save or invest.

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Is 1.5 crore enough? Calculate how much you need…

When it comes to saving for retirement, the study noted that surveyed consumers targetted 1.5 crore as the ideal retirement corpus but added that this blanket number may not be the correct amount needed by all. It stated that your ideal retirement savings, must be at least 10x your current annual income.

As per the HDFC Pension suggestion, saving 10x your annual income works out as follows:

  • For 2-3 lakh annual income — Retirement corpus needed would be 20-30 lakh.
  • For 5-7 lakh annual income — Retirement corpus needed would be 50-70 lakh.
  • For 10-12 lakh annual income — Retirement corpus needed would be 10-12 crore.
  • For 20-25 lakh annual income — Retirement corpus needed would be 20-25 crore.

Another method of calculating your likely retirement requirement is to calculate 300x your monthly expenses, according to CA and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik. He noted that anyone with lifestyle expenses of around 1 lakh/month in 2026 would thus require around 3.5 crore corpus to sustain a similar lifestyle at time of retirement.

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  • For 10,000 monthly expenses — Retirement corpus needed would be 30 lakh.
  • For 25,000 monthly expenses — Retirement corpus needed would be 75 lakh.
  • For 50,000 monthly expenses — Retirement corpus needed would be 1.5 crore.
  • For 1,00,000 monthly expenses — Retirement corpus needed would be 3 crore.

Some major factors to take into consideration include identifying your goals and aspirational lifestyle post-retirement. This includes your family situation, health status, possible devaluation of net worth due to inflation and other factors such as healthcare inflation and longevity.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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