Tata AIG denied ₹30 lakh death claim over alcohol consumption by insured; why the pensioner’s family won the case

Tata AIG General Insurance rejected a ₹30 lakh accidental death insurance claim after alleging that the deceased policyholder was under the influence of alcohol when he met with a road accident. However, the insurer's decision failed to withstand scrutiny before the consumer commission, which found gaps in the medical evidence and dismissed its appeal, The Economic Times reported.

The Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in its September 29, 2026 order, upheld the direction to Tata AIG to pay the ₹30 lakh claim, along with interest and compensation to the deceased pensioner's family, the news outlet stated.

The case involved Govindasamy, whose wife and two daughters approached the insurer for the accidental death benefit linked to his State Bank of India (SBI) pension account. The dispute centred on whether Tata AIG had sufficient evidence to invoke the policy's alcohol-related exclusion and deny the claim.

Why did Tata AIG reject the ₹ 30 lakh insurance claim? Govindasamy was reportedly covered under a group personal accident/salary package/pension account policy issued by Tata AIG through his SBI account. The policy was valid from January 4, 2022, to January 3, 2023.

On April 9, 2022, he met with a motor accident and suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, where he died on April 18, 2022.

His wife and two daughters filed a claim for the assured amount of ₹30 lakh on December 5, 2022.

However, Tata AIG rejected the claim on January 9, 2023, citing a policy exclusion relating to injuries sustained while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

The family challenged the insurer's decision before the District Consumer Commission in Vellore, arguing that Tata AIG had failed to produce reliable medical or scientific evidence to establish that Govindasamy was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The District Commission ruled in favour of the family and directed the insurer to pay the claim, along with interest and compensation for deficiency in service and mental agony.

Tata AIG subsequently challenged the order before the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Why did Tata AIG lose the insurance claim case? The State Commission identified several shortcomings in the evidence submitted by the insurer to establish that the deceased was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the case details, Tata AIG reportedly relied on a hospital death summary that recorded the deceased as being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

However, the Commission found that the document did not clarify the source of this information, ET reported. It was unclear whether the statement was based on an admission by Govindasamy, information provided by an attendant, details received from the police or an independent clinical assessment by the treating doctor.

The Commission clarified that recording a history of alcohol consumption was not equivalent to establishing that a person was actually under its influence.

Missing laboratory report weakened insurer's case Another important piece of evidence cited by Tata AIG was a reported plasma alcohol level of 106.1 mg/dL, the news outlet said.

However, the insurer failed to produce the underlying laboratory report to establish the identity and nature of the blood specimen, the date and time of sample collection, the laboratory that conducted the test, the corresponding report or sample number, and its connection with the deceased.

The Commission observed that a numerical reading, however precise, could not automatically be treated as scientifically established evidence without supporting documentation proving its source and authenticity.

Conflicting death summaries raised questions The Commission also compared the two death summaries submitted by the parties and identified a significant discrepancy in the recorded date of death.

The insurer's document stated that Govindasamy had died on April 11, 2022. However, the admitted facts and the family's medical records established that he died on April 18, 2022.

The Commission held that these inconsistencies affected the reliability, identity and chronological traceability of the medical documents relied upon by Tata AIG.

It reiterated that when an insurer invokes an exclusion clause to reject a claim, it must establish the factual circumstances necessary to apply that exclusion. The family was not required to disprove every unexplained discrepancy in the insurer's records.

What did the consumer commission order Tata AIG to pay? The State Commission upheld the District Commission's direction requiring Tata AIG to pay the following amounts:

- ₹30 lakh: Accidental death insurance claim.

- 9% annual interest: From September 1, 2023, until the date of the District Commission's order.

- ₹50,000: Compensation for deficiency in service and mental agony.

- ₹25,000: Litigation costs.

The appeal filed by Tata AIG was dismissed, upholding the family's right to receive the insurance payout.

What should policyholders learn from the Tata AIG case? The case highlights the importance of evidence when an insurance company invokes an exclusion clause to reject an accidental death claim.

A hospital record mentioning alcohol consumption does not automatically establish that the insured was intoxicated when the accident occurred. Insurers must be able to substantiate such findings through reliable and verifiable evidence.

Families facing similar claim rejections should obtain hospital admission records, medical summaries, laboratory reports and other relevant documents. They should also check whether patient details, dates and test results match across the records.