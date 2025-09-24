This GIFT City fund allows NRIs, foreigners to invest $500. Should they consider it?
Summary
Inbound retail funds in GIFT City offer a lower ticket size for NRIs and overseas investors than AIFs. And capital gains on such schemes are not taxed in India. Here's what investors should keep in mind before taking the plunge.
Non-residents and overseas investors who could not invest in India through the GIFT City because of the high upfront fund requirement can now take exposure to the domestic market for as low as $500.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story