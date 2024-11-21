Tax breaks, reforms, and returns: Why NRIs are banking big on India
Summary
- What’s driving the NRI investment surge in India, and how are reforms like GIFT City transforming cross-border financial opportunities?
India is cementing its reputation as a prime destination for global investors, with inflows into NRI deposit schemes surging to $7.8 billion between April and August this year—more than double the figure from the same period last year. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly drawn to opportunities ranging from equities and mutual funds to real estate and GIFT City’s tax-efficient investment avenues.