The honest taxpayer’s dilemma: When playing by the rules becomes a competitive disadvantage in investing
The digitisation that has transformed banking and payments offers hope for other sectors, but only if implemented with genuine political will.
Last week, I wrote a piece for my Value Research Online website about housing affordability, specifically examining why young professionals earning ₹20 lakh annually—placing them among India’s top 5% of earners—find themselves unable to afford basic apartments in cities like Gurgaon. The obvious mismatch between documented incomes and property prices led me to explore the role of “invisible buyers" using undeclared wealth to park black money in real estate, thereby artificially inflating prices for genuine homebuyers.