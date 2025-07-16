Tax rules for F&O, intraday, and stock trading—what you must know

How you should treat or report tax related to equity trading while filing your income tax return depends on the type of transaction—futures and options (F&O), intraday trading, or delivery-based trading.

Delivery-based trading involves holding stocks beyond a single trading day and may be classified as either capital gains or business income, based on the frequency.

Income from F&O and short-term delivery trades are treated as non-speculative business income, whereas intraday trades, where stocks are bought and sold within the same day, are considered speculative business income for taxation purposes.

You have to declare income from F&O or intraday trades in your income tax return (ITR) whether or not you make a profit, as per the tax laws. This holds true even if you have no other income and only made losses in equity trading.

Mint breaks down tax rules applicable to different trading incomes so you can smoothly report them in your ITR.