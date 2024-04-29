Money
Tax filing is open, but why delaying until 15 June might be wiser
SummaryIn most cases, ITR filed before 15 June will get a mismatch notice from the IT department due to incomplete data regarding TDS, statement of financial transactions, TCS, etc.
Income tax return (ITR) filing for the financial year 2023-24 (current assessment year) was opened in the first week of April. This is unlike past years when the tax filing utilities would typically be enabled by May.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more