Tax implication in transactions between spouses
Income tax laws deter evasion rather than impede genuine transactions among spouses.
Many people hold a common misconception that transactions between spouses are entirely exempt from tax implications. The reality is more nuanced. While certain provisions exist to prevent the imposition of taxes on asset transfers between spouses, there are also regulations in place to deter the misuse of these exemptions for tax evasion. To ensure accurate income tax computation and reporting, individuals must be aware of both sides of this coin.