Breaking India’s tax litigation gridlock
Summary
- The backlog of income tax disputes in India has reached alarming levels, with over 74% of the total tax demand under litigation. As the government attempts to streamline processes, experts argue for more innovative solutions like mediation and enhanced support for tax authorities.
The past few Union budgets have consistently acknowledged the problem of growing income tax disputes and litigation. Over time, various measures have been announced to tackle the high level of pendency at various forums but the progress in reducing disputes remains slow.