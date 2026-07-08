With the income-tax return filing season underway, taxpayers are busy compiling interest certificates, capital gains statements, Form 26AS, and AIS data. One often-overlooked aspect is the clubbing of income.
Clubbing income: Tax return mistakes that many discover only after receiving a notice
SummaryAs taxpayers finalize their returns this filing season, it may be worthwhile to spend a few extra minutes reviewing investments in the name of your spouse and minor children
With the income-tax return filing season underway, taxpayers are busy compiling interest certificates, capital gains statements, Form 26AS, and AIS data. One often-overlooked aspect is the clubbing of income.
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