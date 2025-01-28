Tax deduction at source complications and their impact on small bond investors
Summary
- Small or retail investors often invest in bonds to earn predictable returns. TDS affects them by interrupting cash flow and complicating filing requirements
Budget 2023 introduced a 10% tax deducted at source (TDS) on coupon payments from listed bonds. While the intention was to ensure tax compliance, it created unforeseen complications for individuals—especially small investors and retirees who rely on predictable coupon income.