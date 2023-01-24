Tech in trouble? How a likely global recession will impact Indian IT companies

Technology companies across various industries have been laying off employees at a rapid rate, similar to the level seen during the Covid-19 pandemic's initial impact on the global economy in 2020. According to estimates, the struggling tech sector has cut over 150,000 jobs in 2022. This includes large companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms (which cut over 11,000 jobs in November) and Amazon (which may cut around 18,000 jobs), as well as smaller businesses in the US and other countries. The Indian IT services companies are major employers in the organized sector, and any global economic trends are likely to affect their growth projections. Indian start-up layoffs were also on the rise, with Inc42 reporting that over 15,700 employees were laid off in 2022 due to tightening funding conditions.

