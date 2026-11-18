Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the registration process for the state's ₹5 lakh Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme on November 19, offering financial protection to families in the event of the death of an earning member.

The initiative is expected to cover around one crore families across the state, with the government bearing the insurance premium.

The registration drive will begin across villages, towns and cities, with application forms being made available at the village level. The scheme aims to extend life insurance coverage irrespective of caste, religion or income, making it a major social security initiative by the Telangana government.

Revanth Reddy will launch the application process at a public meeting in Siddipet on November 19. The date coincides with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The state government has directed district collectors to ensure that eligible families receive information about the scheme and that enrolment takes place across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has also directed district officials to ensure that enrolment takes place simultaneously across the state.

The initiative is called the Indiramma Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Pathakam, or Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme.

Officials told Reddy that the current insurance schemes offer life insurance coverage of up to ₹2 lakh and accidental insurance benefits of up to ₹10 lakh, according to PTI.

Reddy directed officials to consolidate insurance schemes operated by different state departments under a single umbrella while ensuring that beneficiaries continue to receive the existing accidental insurance coverage.

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He also proposed raising the life insurance benefit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh through the proposed 'Indiramma Insurance' scheme.

What is the Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme? The scheme will provide life insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh to one earning member of each eligible family. In the event of the insured person's death, the nominated beneficiaries will receive the insurance amount.

The state government will pay the entire insurance premium, meaning beneficiaries will not have to bear the cost of purchasing the policy.

According to The New Indian Express, explaining the objective behind the initiative, Bhatti Vikramarka said, “The idea is that if a wage earner in a family passes away, the family should not suffer. This is why the state government decided to provide life insurance coverage to every family.”

Who is eligible for the ₹ 5 lakh insurance cover? The scheme is intended to cover families across Telangana without discrimination based on income, caste or religion.

1. Families holding a valid ration card in Telangana.

2. One earning member of the family can be covered under the insurance policy.

3. The proposed age eligibility for the insured member is 18 to 59 years.

4. Families with multiple earning members can choose which person should receive the insurance cover.

5. Families can nominate one or more beneficiaries and specify how the insurance amount should be distributed among them.

The government is expected to extend coverage to approximately 1.15 crore families, although the Chief Minister has referred to a target of around one crore families.

How to apply for the Indiramma Family Insurance Scheme? The registration process is scheduled to begin on November 19.

Here is how eligible families can apply:

1. Visit the designated centre: Applicants can approach their respective gram panchayats or designated enrolment camps to obtain the application form.

2. Provide family details: Fill in the ration card details and information about the family member who will be insured.

3. Choose nominees: Mention the nominee or nominees who will receive the insurance amount in case of the insured person's death.

4. Specify the distribution: If multiple nominees are selected, mention the proportion of the insurance amount each should receive.

5. Verify the information: Check the insured person's and nominees' details before submitting the application.

Officials have reportedly been instructed to read out the recorded details to family members, obtain their consent and then secure the insured person's signature.

The government is also planning to use self-help groups (SHGs) and local administrative officials to facilitate enrolment. An app and online application facility have also been reported as part of the proposed registration arrangements.

What documents are required? While a complete official document checklist has not yet been publicly established, applicants should keep the following information and documents ready:

Valid Telangana ration card. 2. Aadhaar or other identity details of the proposed insured member.

3. Personal details of the insured family member.

4. Names and identification details of the nominated beneficiaries.

5. Contact details of the applicant or family.