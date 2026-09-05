Tenant deducted TDS on rent, but it never reached govt: Can landlord lose tax credit? Here's what ITAT recently ruled

A Delhi taxpayer found herself in an unusual income tax dispute after her tenant deducted tax at source (TDS) from the rent but failed to deposit the amount with the government. Since there were no records of the deduction, the landlord was denied credit for the TDS, prompting her to challenge the decision.
This case concerns Anita Grover, a housewife who had rented out her property to M/s Paramount Coaching Centre Pvt. Ltd. at a monthly rent of ₹90,000. The tenant deducted TDS at 10% under Section 194-I of the Income-tax Act,1961, amounting to ₹9,000 per month, and paid her the remaining ₹81,000.
The landlady filed her income tax return (ITR) for AY 2019-20 on August 7, 2019, in which she declared the gross rental income and claimed credit for the TDS deducted each month by the tenant.
However, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru, issued an intimation under Section 143(1) on October 22, 2019, denying her TDS credit and raising a demand of ₹81,000. The credit was denied solely because the tenant had failed to deposit the deducted tax with the government.
Aggrieved by the decision, Grover first approached the Additional/Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), though her appeal was dismissed on February 24, 2026. The authority held the appeal to be belated and refused to condone the delay, leaving her with a tax demand of ₹29,517 against a refund of ₹54,600 that she claimed was due to her.
She later approached ITAT Delhi, where her counsel argued that Section 205 of the Income-tax Act expressly bars recovery of tax from an assessee to the extent that the tax has already been deducted from her income. He relied on a number previous judgments, to argue that a deductee cannot be penalised for a default committed by the deductor.
Representing the Revenue, Senior Departmental Representative Shri Manoj Kumar relied on the orders passed by the lower authorities.
In an order dated August 31, 2026, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi Bench held that the income tax department cannot deny TDS credit to an assessee merely because the deductor defaulted on depositing the tax.
"Respectfully following the aforesaid decision, we hold that credit of TDS cannot be denied to the assessee and accordingly, the grounds raised by the assessee are allowed. In the result, the appeal filed by the assessee is allowed,” the ITAT Delhi judgement in the case read.
After hearing both sides and considering material placed on record, the court observed that the non-deposit of TDS by the deductor and failure on its part will not impact the declaration of income by the assessee. This ruling provided relief to thousands of taxpayers, whose TDS credit may be held up because a deductor failed to deposit the money with the government.
The tribunal also cited several other judgements while pronouncing its decision. "This issue is squarely covered by the decision of the ITAT, Mumbai Bench in the case of Mrs. Rekha Maheshwari (supra), relying on various High Courts decisions and also the decision of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in Sanjay Sudan v. Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (supra), and the relevant findings of the aforesaid decision is reproduced below,” it said.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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