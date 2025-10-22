Term insurance tailored for her: Bajaj Allianz Superwoman and Tata AIA Shubh Shakti
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 22 Oct 2025, 03:01 pm IST
Summary
Insurance companies are experimenting with women-specific term plans, opening access to homemakers otherwise excluded for lack of income. Are they the right choice for women?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Term insurance offers the highest life cover at the lowest cost. However, despite its importance, penetration remains low as many people expect a maturity benefit from it. Eligibility is strict as well. One must have a steady income and be in good health to qualify.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story