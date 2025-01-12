Remote worker or a retiree? Thailand has long-term residency options for you

The visa is valid for five years. After the first block of 180 days, the visa is extendable for another 180 days for a fee of THB 10,000. But after this extension, the visa holder is required to leave the country and re-enter. The visa holder is allowed to do this for five years. The programme was launched on 15 July 2024. Multiple entries and exits are allowed on this visa.

