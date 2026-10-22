The big business of Bollywood sequels: Why studios bet crores on established franchises and what lies inside their plans

Bollywood sequels can turn familiar film titles into much bigger businesses. Dhurandhar 2, Stree 2 and Gadar 2 show how follow-ups can expand worldwide collections.
The business attraction is the potential to earn more from an existing film series. Bigger collections across India and overseas offer a financial argument for returning to familiar titles.
An established title can support hopes of higher collections across several film releases. The figures also show why repeating a title cannot promise the same financial outcome.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected ₹1,813.39 crore worldwide, against Dhurandhar’s ₹1,307.35 crore. That represents an increase of ₹506.04 crore. Its overseas collections reached ₹438 crore, compared with the original’s ₹299.50 crore.
The sequel also recorded 527,911 shows, up from 496,149 for the first film. Its India net collections reached ₹1,149.30 crore, against ₹840.20 crore previously.
Gadar offers an even sharper example of growth. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha collected ₹132.60 crore worldwide. Gadar 2 reached ₹686 crore, more than five times that amount. Overseas collections rose from ₹5.40 crore to ₹65.50 crore.
Stree’s worldwide collections stood at ₹182 crore, against a budget of ₹30 crore. Stree 2 collected ₹857.15 crore worldwide, including ₹144 crore overseas. Its India net collections reached ₹597.99 crore.
The Drishyam series also shows growth across successive films. Drishyam collected ₹110.40 crore worldwide while Drishyam 2 reached ₹342.31 crore. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion reached ₹556.37 crore worldwide by Day 19.
The third film’s overseas collections stood at ₹128.50 crore. Its India net collections reached ₹357.10 crore. These totals show how a series can grow beyond its first successful follow-up.
Comedy offers another example. Dhamaal collected ₹51.30 crore worldwide. Its 2026 instalment, Dhamaal 4, reached ₹230.17 crore. The fourth film earned ₹30.85 crore overseas and ₹167.88 crore in India, for net collections of ₹ 198.73 crore.
Yet, larger spending brings a harder calculation. Tiger 3 shows that an established series does not guarantee continued growth.
Ek Tha Tiger had a ₹75 crore budget and collected ₹320 crore worldwide. Tiger Zinda Hai’s budget rose to ₹210 crore while worldwide collections reached ₹558 crore.
The budget, therefore, increased faster than worldwide collections. Tiger 3 subsequently collected ₹464 crore worldwide, below Tiger Zinda Hai’s total. Its overseas earnings were ₹124.50 crore, nearly matching its predecessor’s ₹124.23 crore.
These comparisons explain both the appeal and uncertainty surrounding sequels. Collection totals alone cannot establish profits or confirm future investment plans. Budgets and worldwide earnings need to be carefully compared before judging financial success.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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