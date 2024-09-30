The big shift from salaries to bonus-based pay

At WalkMe—which was recently acquired by SAP—most of its nearly 1,000 employees not earning sales commissions are eligible for a quarterly bonus. They start at 8% of their salary, depending on role and seniority. Half is determined by company results, the other half is based on a mix of the individual’s performance and their team’s. Those who reach their performance goals can earn as much as 120% of the target bonus, while low performers get at least 50%.