The biggest threat to your retirement is you

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
3 min read27 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Retired investors who stay out of trouble aren't the ones with the largest corpus, but the ones who had something to do.(Pixabay)
Summary
You spent a lifetime preparing for bull and bear markets; the final risk to manage is an empty afternoon.

Many of the people who ask me questions about saving and investing arrive at the same final question: "How much is enough so that I never have to think about money again?" It's a reasonable question. For most people, over 30 to 35 years of working life, money has been a constant source of worry and tension, and they want that stress to end. I recently read an essay by Mark Edmundson, and he stated this idea evocatively, only to argue against it: many of us think that the goal of life is to work hard, succeed and ‘live softly for the rest of our days’.

I have some sympathy for this goal because it enables my profession: most financial planning exists to sell exactly this concept. The problem arrives when you get to that point, as more and more people now do, and I hope most Value Research readers will. Schopenhauer thought that human beings have two great enemies, pain and boredom, and that life swings between them. Throughout life, we spend most of our efforts escaping the first; if we succeed, we have to confront the second.

Watch what this does to the restless mind of a successful professional or investor. Here is a person who has succeeded and who has, for the first time in decades, what they dreamt of: time and a corpus of investments, both in substantial quantities. For far too many people I know, the two are a lethal combination. Add a smartphone and a frictionless digital investment environment (which I otherwise so admire), and the tinkering starts. Something always presents itself: a new type of fund, a stock that a friend mentions, a trading app once installed and forgotten, and, heaven forbid, years of pent-up curiosity about what this crypto business is all about.

Also Read | Corporate NPS: why India needs to flip the retirement savings default

The threat of the retiree

The lifelong journey of such investors is a cruel joke. You spent decades with dull Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and a steadfast refusal to overreact, which is the exact opposite of what a bored retiree with nothing else in life will do. The single biggest threat to a good retirement portfolio is the retiree.

I see it in the questions we get. A good fund lags for a year, sometimes two, and the question arises: Is it time to switch? The fund is usually fine, and a bad year or two is what owning a good fund costs. The question is not about the fund. It is about the urge to act. A working person notices the same dip, shrugs, and goes back to work. A retired person with the afternoon free acts on it.

Put a number on that urge. A couple retiring with 2 crore and drawing 4% a year has 8 lakh to live on. If the switching and the waiting in cash cost them two percentage points of return, that is 4 lakh a year, half of what they live on, and it never shows up as an expense.

Also Read | Why more retirees are selling property to fund a richer, simpler retirement

An entire industry understands this better than the retiree does. Hyperactive salespeople know exactly what to say and what buttons to push, and the apps are designed to be checked. Someone who has stopped working but still wants to feel useful is the perfect customer.

So what is the way out? Certainly not a permanent holiday. Rest has to be earned, and a vacation has to be a vacation from something. The older, simpler answer is Schopenhauer's own: keep the mind occupied. Learn something, build something, and take up a pursuit without a specified finish line. It means arriving at retirement and old age with a project for a lifetime already at hand and not just a 'will look into it sometime'. The retired investors I know who stayed out of trouble weren't the ones with the largest corpus, but the ones who had something to do.

The other half of the answer is a portfolio that gives you nothing to do. Retirement with four or five funds and not 20, with the withdrawals automated and the allocation already settled, so that acting on an idle afternoon takes real effort. A portfolio that invites your attention every week will get it.

Also Read | AI can’t solve retirement anxiety. That’s a job for financial advisors.

This race has no finish line. There is no number at which you can stop, because if you imagine there is, your mind's idle mode kicks in. All your life, you planned for bull phases and bear markets, but now you must plan for boredom as seriously as you planned your investments.

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

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