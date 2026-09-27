Many of the people who ask me questions about saving and investing arrive at the same final question: "How much is enough so that I never have to think about money again?" It's a reasonable question. For most people, over 30 to 35 years of working life, money has been a constant source of worry and tension, and they want that stress to end. I recently read an essay by Mark Edmundson, and he stated this idea evocatively, only to argue against it: many of us think that the goal of life is to work hard, succeed and ‘live softly for the rest of our days’.
The biggest threat to your retirement is you
SummaryYou spent a lifetime preparing for bull and bear markets; the final risk to manage is an empty afternoon.
Many of the people who ask me questions about saving and investing arrive at the same final question: "How much is enough so that I never have to think about money again?" It's a reasonable question. For most people, over 30 to 35 years of working life, money has been a constant source of worry and tension, and they want that stress to end. I recently read an essay by Mark Edmundson, and he stated this idea evocatively, only to argue against it: many of us think that the goal of life is to work hard, succeed and ‘live softly for the rest of our days’.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.
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