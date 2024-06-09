The case for drowning the float in the T+0 era

Capital gains on equity is a simple calculation based on the tenure of holding, the purchase price, and the amount sold, using the first-in-first-out (FIFO) method. FPI holdings are bought and sold in demat form, so a simple solution would be to allow Sebi-registered depositories to issue certificates that could be recognised by the authorised dealer (AD) banks for remittances, eliminating the need for a separate certificate from a tax consultant. After all, depositories have robust, regulated IT platforms. This reform could be integrated into the upcoming money bill for a timely, reliable and efficient solution.