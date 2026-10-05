The collapse of NFT market: Digital goldmine turns into digital dust; here are the biggest losers

Digital collectables were once sold for millions, attracting celebrities, technology supporters and ordinary buyers. During 2021 and early 2022, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) became a part of the cryptocurrency craze. Buyers hoped these digital assets would bring wealth, status and access to exclusive communities.

NFT is a digital record of ownership linked to an item. These items included artwork, video clips and pieces of internet history. Their appeal depended heavily on rarity, celebrity attention and expectations of rising prices.

However, there has been a sharp collapse in the NFT after that excitement faded. Some prominent assets have reportedly lost between 95% and 99% of their value. Buyers were left facing huge losses and difficulty finding anyone willing to purchase.

Three factors helped push prices higher. Exclusive clubs made ownership feel like a symbol of social status. Many buyers expected someone else to pay more later. Celebrity purchases encouraged others to join, fearing they would miss the next big opportunity.

NFT: Biggest losers Justin Bieber's purchase offers an example. In January 2022, he bought Bored Ape Yacht Club token number 3001 for $1.3 million. He reportedly paid nearly five times the collection's lowest market price. The artwork had relatively-common features, despite its expensive purchase price.

By 2026, its estimated value has fallen to around $12,000-$16,000. That’s a loss of roughly 99% compared with the original purchase.

Also Read | Which are the biggest NFT collections in the world?

However, an estimated price does not guarantee a buyer. Selling becomes especially difficult when interest falls, and few people remain willing to spend.

Another example involves an NFT linked to Jack Dorsey's first tweet. Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought it for $2.9 million in March 2021. Dorsey promised to convert the money into Bitcoin and donate it to charity.

Estavi later tried selling the token for $48 million in April 2022. He also promised to donate part of the proceeds. The auction's highest bid reached just $280. Later estimates placed its trading value at tiny fractions of a dollar.

During 2021-2022, people rushed to buy virtual land. Millions of dollars were spent to buy digital pixels in virtual real estate. The Sandbox, which had an average floor price of 2.86 ETH, has crashed 96% to fractional amounts of Ethereum.

Decentraland has suffered a drop of over 90%. On the other side, Yuga Labs’ ambitious metaverse land was sold for 5 ETH. It has suffered a similar fate just like The Sandbox.

Other famous buyers also saw their valuations decline. Eminem bought a Bored Ape for roughly $450,000 while Stephen Curry paid $180,000. Madonna, Neymar Jr and Snoop Dogg also held digital assets affected by similar declines.

The collapse followed weaker demand and reduced money flowing into risky digital assets. The crash shows how prices supported mainly by excitement can quickly fall.