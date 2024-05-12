The curious case of India’s first crypto mutual fund
Summary
A startup based out of Bengaluru called Bitsave says it has launched India’s first ‘crypto mutual fund’, with about $200,000 in assets under management as of 1 May. The startup’s star offering is its ‘BitSave Crypto Index’ product, a passive fund that replicates the weights in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, or BGCI Index.