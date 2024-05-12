The curious case of India’s first crypto mutual fund

BitSave charges 1.5% as expense ratio, which gets deducted daily from the NAV. An investor can choose to exit the mutual fund anytime, but an exit load of 1% is charged if an investor exits within 30 days of investment. If an exit is initiated, the Seychelles entity would be instructed to sell the tokens in the fund and return the USDT back to the Indian entity, which the user can convert back into rupees.