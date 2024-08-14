The dramatic turnaround in millennials’ finances
Joe Pinsker , Veronica Dagher , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 14 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
SummaryIt wasn’t the avocado toast. Soaring home prices and smart investments have helped change the narrative for a generation once mocked for being perpetually behind.
Millennials are now wealthier than previous generations were at their age. They can’t believe it either.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less