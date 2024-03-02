The friendship with Warren Buffett that led to her $1 billion donation
Ben Cohen , Karen Langley , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 02 Mar 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Summary‘I’ve never seen anybody behave better with a billion dollars.’ How a 93-year-old woman made a Bronx medical school tuition-free using Berkshire Hathaway stock.
At his 60th birthday party in a New York City hotel, David Gottesman was surrounded by a few dozen family members and dear friends, the people close enough to the Wall Street investor to call him Sandy. By his side that night was his wife, Ruth, a pioneering researcher at a Bronx medical school. A highlight of the evening came when the man who would be responsible for much of their wealth raised his glass.
