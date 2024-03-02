The friendship with Warren Buffett that led to her $1 billion donation

During a visit Gottesman made to Omaha to see Buffett, they began chatting in the afternoon and holed up in Buffett’s office until 3 a.m. When they tried to leave, they discovered that the building’s elevator bank had been gated off from its entrance. They were locked in the building until they found someone to let them out. “It wouldn’t have bothered us if we couldn’t have gotten out," Buffett says today. When they couldn’t talk in person, they spoke by phone on Sundays. By the time they hung up around midnight, Gottesman felt like he’d chugged a double espresso. “I was so stirred up and so excited I didn’t go to sleep for a couple of hours," he said.