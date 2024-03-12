The Lessons I’ve Learned From My Friends’ Expensive Divorces

Darla Gale, a California-based therapist and founder of Heartstrings Counseling, says she often talks with clients about making meaning from these relationships and the accompanying financial fallout. Sharing lessons and experiences is one way to do so. “Money comes up a lot in my practice, because financial hardships are one of the reasons for divorce," she says. “It can be very empowering to say, ‘I can do this on my own. I just didn’t have the tools to do it on my own.’ "