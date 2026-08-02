The motorcycle and the Ferrari: when to indulge and when to hold back

The motorcyclist and the Ferrari owner are not opposites, though. They are the same person at two ends of a single life, each matching his spending to the stage he has reached. The figures differ, a motorcycle here and a Ferrari there, but the question underneath is the same one every earner faces: have I built enough to have earned this, or am I reaching for the reward before the work? The young man should not defer a modest joy he can comfortably afford, because the habit of living is as important as the habit of saving. The older man should not have reached for his reward before he had built the thing that produces it. The mistake in both directions is one and the same: spending that has fallen out of step with where the spender is.