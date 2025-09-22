The NPS makeover: How India's pension scheme has grown into a high-growth equity bet
Equity and pensions, in the same sentence, have gained acceptance. For the fast-growing National Pension System (NPS), a full equity option was a matter of time.
Come 1 October, fund managers under the National Pension System (NPS) will be allowed to craft schemes that offer 100% equity exposure to their non-government subscribers. When it was launched in 2004, the NPS was meant only for government employees—and equity investments were an uncomfortable idea in that construct.