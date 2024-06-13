The people’s bank that LiquiLoans has built
Summary
- Using its algorithm, peer-to-peer lending platform LiquiLoan seems to have cracked the convenience code for small investors. But do investors understand the risk involved?
The conference hall in Pune was packed. To retail investors who have long complained about low interest rates, an indicative 10% rate on idle savings seemed like a great deal. The questions came thick and fast after Gautam Adukia, co-founder at peer-to-peer lending platform LiquiLoans, concluded his presentation.