The real cost of parenthood? Man says he spent nearly ₹4 lakh before daughter turned 6 months

Ayan Chakravarty, a digital content creator, has triggered a discussion on the rising cost of raising a child in India's metro cities after sharing a detailed breakdown of his family's expenses from pregnancy to their daughter's first six months.
In a video posted as part of his new series, “Dad Diaries,” on Instagram, Chakravarty revealed that he and his wife spent close to ₹4 lakh between discovering the pregnancy and their daughter turning six months old. The content creator said the figure includes medical consultations, diagnostic tests, medicines, delivery expenses, vaccinations, baby essentials, diapers, formula milk, toys, and childcare-related costs.
"If you were thinking that having a child in today's day and age in a metro city is expensive, you'd be shocked to hear the real numbers," Chakravarty said in the video. Describing the series as an attempt to show the realities of modern parenthood, he added: "Welcome to episode 1 of Dad Diaries, where I help new or soon-to-be parents see the real side of modern parenthood."
According to Chakravarty, expenses begin immediately after pregnancy is confirmed, with regular doctor visits, scans, blood tests and medicines. He estimated that medicines and supplements alone cost his family between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 per month during the pregnancy period. He further stated that the hospital bill for delivery amounted to between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh.
The initial months after birth also involved significant one-time expenses. Chakravarty estimated spending ₹9,000 to ₹15,000 on a baby crib, ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 on clothes, and around ₹10,000 on feeding bottles, sterilisers and other essentials.
Recurring monthly expenses added further pressure. He said doctor visits during the first six months cost roughly ₹1,200 per consultation, while vaccinations emerged as one of the biggest expenses. Diapers cost around ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month, formula milk another ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 monthly, and toys and miscellaneous consumables approximately ₹2,500 each month.
Highlighting the broader financial challenges faced by young families, Chakravarty said: “Imagine this on a single income. Imagine this without the support of your family. Imagine this doing in a city where a nanny for 24 hours costs more than an entry-level IT job.”
In the caption accompanying the post, Chakravarty said:" The Dad Diaries series aims to document "the real side of modern parenthood in a metro city" and is intended for new parents, expectant parents and those considering starting a family.
The content creator's calculations quickly gained traction, with several users challenging his estimates.
One user wrote: "You can choose govt vaccines."
Another commented: " ₹3.8 lakh is not for six months but for 15 months (since you included the pre-delivery period), out of which ₹1.4 lakh would be covered by insurance. The remaining ₹2.4 lakh is spread over a period of 15 months. That's effectively ₹15,000 per month. It's doable; there's no need to instil fear.
"Also, premium diapers cost around ₹15 per piece. That would make it roughly ₹2,500 per month, so the calculation in the video is way off. Don't buy an expensive cot — my child didn't like it, and ₹15,000 was wasted. It's better to buy a cheaper one if needed, as children outgrow them quickly.
"Not all toys are required in the first three months either; those expenses are spread throughout a child's development. Many toys are gifted as well. It's not that difficult. Also, if ₹15,000 per month is difficult for someone, they can have all vaccinations administered free of charge at a government hospital."
A third user remarked: "Haha, this is the real birth control."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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