The real cost of parenthood? Man says he spent nearly ₹4 lakh before daughter turned 6 months

Ayan Chakravarty, a digital content creator, has triggered a discussion on the rising cost of raising a child in India's metro cities after sharing a detailed breakdown of his family's expenses from pregnancy to their daughter's first six months.

In a video posted as part of his new series, “Dad Diaries,” on Instagram, Chakravarty revealed that he and his wife spent close to ₹4 lakh between discovering the pregnancy and their daughter turning six months old. The content creator said the figure includes medical consultations, diagnostic tests, medicines, delivery expenses, vaccinations, baby essentials, diapers, formula milk, toys, and childcare-related costs.

"If you were thinking that having a child in today's day and age in a metro city is expensive, you'd be shocked to hear the real numbers," Chakravarty said in the video. Describing the series as an attempt to show the realities of modern parenthood, he added: "Welcome to episode 1 of Dad Diaries, where I help new or soon-to-be parents see the real side of modern parenthood."

Medical expenses and delivery costs add up According to Chakravarty, expenses begin immediately after pregnancy is confirmed, with regular doctor visits, scans, blood tests and medicines. He estimated that medicines and supplements alone cost his family between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 per month during the pregnancy period. He further stated that the hospital bill for delivery amounted to between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh.

The initial months after birth also involved significant one-time expenses. Chakravarty estimated spending ₹9,000 to ₹15,000 on a baby crib, ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 on clothes, and around ₹10,000 on feeding bottles, sterilisers and other essentials.

Vaccinations, diapers and formula drive monthly spending Recurring monthly expenses added further pressure. He said doctor visits during the first six months cost roughly ₹1,200 per consultation, while vaccinations emerged as one of the biggest expenses. Diapers cost around ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month, formula milk another ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 monthly, and toys and miscellaneous consumables approximately ₹2,500 each month.

‘Imagine this on a single income.’ Highlighting the broader financial challenges faced by young families, Chakravarty said: “Imagine this on a single income. Imagine this without the support of your family. Imagine this doing in a city where a nanny for 24 hours costs more than an entry-level IT job.”

In the caption accompanying the post, Chakravarty said:" The Dad Diaries series aims to document "the real side of modern parenthood in a metro city" and is intended for new parents, expectant parents and those considering starting a family.

How social media users reacted: The content creator's calculations quickly gained traction, with several users challenging his estimates.

One user wrote: "You can choose govt vaccines."

Another commented: " ₹3.8 lakh is not for six months but for 15 months (since you included the pre-delivery period), out of which ₹1.4 lakh would be covered by insurance. The remaining ₹2.4 lakh is spread over a period of 15 months. That's effectively ₹15,000 per month. It's doable; there's no need to instil fear.

"Also, premium diapers cost around ₹15 per piece. That would make it roughly ₹2,500 per month, so the calculation in the video is way off. Don't buy an expensive cot — my child didn't like it, and ₹15,000 was wasted. It's better to buy a cheaper one if needed, as children outgrow them quickly.

"Not all toys are required in the first three months either; those expenses are spread throughout a child's development. Many toys are gifted as well. It's not that difficult. Also, if ₹15,000 per month is difficult for someone, they can have all vaccinations administered free of charge at a government hospital."

A third user remarked: "Haha, this is the real birth control."