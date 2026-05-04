The retail bond illusion: Are investors buying yield or risk?

Amit Gopal
4 min read4 May 2026, 12:08 PM IST
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Today, bonds are popular but complex, and retail investors risk exposure without proper understanding or guidance.(Pixabay)
Summary
Fintech platforms have made bonds look simple and safe. But behind curated yields and clean dashboards lie credit, liquidity and structural risks many retail investors may not fully grasp.

In My Financial Career, Stephen Leacock’s short story set in the early 1900s, the protagonist walks into a bank in London with the humble ambition of opening an account. What follows is a masterpiece of comic misadventure — guided from counter to counter, overwhelmed by the machinery of finance, he grows so distraught that he abandons the enterprise and resolves to keep his money in his socks.

One hundred years on, marble counters have been replaced by slick apps and frictionless onboarding. Yet Leacock’s essential insight endures: when it comes to financial products, what you are shown and what you get are rarely the same thing.

In India, bonds have never been more fashionable. Fintech platforms have made buying one feel as simple as ordering off a menu — curated yields, clean interfaces, and the quiet suggestion that here is an intelligent alternative to the chaos of equities.

Regulators have cheered them on, convinced that democratizing access is the same as democratising understanding. Into this confluence has walked the retail investor — anxious about volatile equity markets and searching for something predictable.

Also Read | Rising yields, market shifts derail corporate debt funding in FY26

The instrument is not the problem

Bonds are not complicated instruments. A bond is a loan — the issuer borrows, pays interest at intervals, and returns principal at maturity. A fixed deposit at your neighbourhood bank is, in its economic essence, a bond.

The complexity lies in everything that surrounds it: credit ratings paid for by the issuer; duration risk that most retail investors don't understand; illiquidity, because in small lots and stressed markets buyers simply disappear; call options that return your money when convenient to the issuer, not you; state government guarantees that are next to uninvokable; and the gap between current yield and YTM that is rarely explained. The instrument is simple. The ecosystem around it is not.

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The intermediary isn’t neutral

India has seen the perils of bonds and their intermediaries before. In the 1990s and early 2000s, primary and satellite dealers were expected to bring depth to bond markets and draw in retail participation. Liquidity remained elusive. Satellite dealers wound down. Today's fintech platforms are the satellite dealers of this generation — intermediaries adjusted for time. The underlying market structure has not changed as much as the interfaces suggest.

Beneath that lies a harder truth. These platforms present themselves as neutral marketplaces but are, in practice, distribution arms for bond trading houses whose revenue is derived from the buy-sell spread — digital storefronts dressed in the language of investor empowerment. The yield they showcase is not a market rate. It is a marketed rate. Seller's interest and buyer's interest are not the same. Leacock's bank manager, for all his intimidating formality, was at least honest about which side of the counter he stood.

The consequences are not theoretical. The NBFC crisis of the late 1990s and the IL&FS and DHFL defaults of 2018-19 left retail investors nursing losses they were told were impossible in fixed income. These were as much intermediation failures as governance ones. Investors and their advisors did not understand what they owned — and those who sold to them had little incentive to ensure that they did.

Yield vs reality

For the risk-averse retail investor, at a base level, bonds compete with bank FDs.

Consider what is given up in the shift between the two. The headline yield difference — perhaps 100 basis points at the AAA end — must simultaneously compensate for liquidity risk, price volatility, transaction costs, and the knowledge premium that credit and duration analysis demands. It does not.

Consequently, the investor is pushed toward high-yield bonds better suited to the risk-seeking investor — someone with the sophistication to assess duration, ride out price volatility, and the portfolio size to diversify meaningfully. This investor exists, but in institutions, treasury desks, and family offices.

The retail bond push is searching for a customer who is not really there — and in his absence, is finding the anxious, yield-hungry, equity-weary saver instead. That is a poor substitution and a potentially costly one.

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The regulator’s blue pill moment

In The Matrix, the protagonist chooses between two pills. The blue pill preserves the comfortable illusion. The red pill reveals the uncomfortable truth.

Indian regulators pushing retail participation in bond markets face their own version of this choice. Deepening access to an instrument that the retail investor cannot assess, cannot exit easily, and cannot afford to get wrong is not financial inclusion. It is financial exposure dressed as empowerment.

The red pill asks a harder question: is the market infrastructure, investor education, and advisor competence actually in place? The honest answer, for now, is not yet.

What should retail investors do

The answer is straightforward. Own bonds when you genuinely understand them or have an advisor with real conviction on duration and credit. Otherwise, the alternatives are not second-best. They are simply more honest.

Leacock’s protagonist made the right call. When the product is more complicated than it appears and the institution selling it cannot explain it plainly, sometimes the socks are the wisest portfolio allocation in the room.

The author is director at Paterson Wealth. Views are personal.

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