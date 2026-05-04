The retail bond illusion: Are investors buying yield or risk?

The complexity lies in everything that surrounds it: credit ratings paid for by the issuer; duration risk that most retail investors don't understand; illiquidity, because in small lots and stressed markets buyers simply disappear; call options that return your money when convenient to the issuer, not you; state government guarantees that are next to uninvokable; and the gap between current yield and YTM that is rarely explained. The instrument is simple. The ecosystem around it is not.