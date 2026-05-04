In My Financial Career, Stephen Leacock’s short story set in the early 1900s, the protagonist walks into a bank in London with the humble ambition of opening an account. What follows is a masterpiece of comic misadventure — guided from counter to counter, overwhelmed by the machinery of finance, he grows so distraught that he abandons the enterprise and resolves to keep his money in his socks.
The retail bond illusion: Are investors buying yield or risk?
SummaryFintech platforms have made bonds look simple and safe. But behind curated yields and clean dashboards lie credit, liquidity and structural risks many retail investors may not fully grasp.
In My Financial Career, Stephen Leacock’s short story set in the early 1900s, the protagonist walks into a bank in London with the humble ambition of opening an account. What follows is a masterpiece of comic misadventure — guided from counter to counter, overwhelmed by the machinery of finance, he grows so distraught that he abandons the enterprise and resolves to keep his money in his socks.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More