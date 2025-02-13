The Secret to Managing Market Volatility: What Smart Investors Must Know About Systematic Transfer Plans

Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) offer an efficient and disciplined way to manage investments and navigate market volatility. By gradually shifting funds from one mutual fund scheme to another within the same fund house, STPs balance risk and reward for both new and seasoned investors. On Mint;s series Money Shots, Neil Borate, Editor of Mint Money explains how they work and why they matter.

What Are STPs? STPs involve transferring funds from a low-risk asset, such as a debt fund, to a higher-risk asset, like an equity fund, at regular intervals. This approach mitigates the impact of market volatility and ensures a steady path toward financial goals. Whether you’re looking to capture growth opportunities or reduce portfolio risk, STPs provide a flexible and structured solution. Watch the full episode below,

Key Benefits of STPs Mitigating Market Volatility By spreading investments over time, STPs reduce the risk of investing a lump sum during market peaks, enabling investors to gradually enter or exit markets with reduced exposure to sudden downturns. Disciplined Investing Automating transfers removes emotional decision-making and promotes consistency, helping investors stick to their long-term goals. Rupee Cost Averaging STPs enable investors to buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, smoothing out entry points and optimising returns over time. Neil Borate, Deputy Editor at Mint, explains: “Imagine you have ₹10 lakh to invest. Instead of investing it all at once, you can park it in a liquid scheme and set up a monthly STP of ₹50,000 to an equity scheme. This approach not only lowers the risk of investing during market highs but also leverages rupee cost averaging to maximise returns.”

STPs for Retirement Planning As you approach retirement, your focus shifts from growth to capital preservation. Here’s how STPs can help:

Transitioning from equity to conservative assets like debt funds over time allows for smoother portfolio rebalancing. Example Mr. Sharma, five years from retirement, used an STP to transfer funds from an equity scheme to a hybrid scheme. This strategy preserved his retirement corpus while maintaining alignment with his goals.

Mr. Sharma, five years from retirement, used an STP to transfer funds from an equity scheme to a hybrid scheme. This strategy preserved his retirement corpus while maintaining alignment with his goals. Portfolio Diversification STPs systematically allocate funds across schemes, creating a balanced portfolio without requiring multiple lump sum investments. How to Start an STP Log into your fund house’s online portal. Choose the source and target schemes. Set the transfer amount and frequency (e.g., monthly or quarterly). Confirm your setup. Transfers will now occur automatically. Tax Implications Equity Schemes Gains are taxed based on the holding period: Short-term (≤ 12 months): 15% tax. Long-term (>12 months): 10% tax on gains above ₹ 1 lakh.

Debt Schemes Gains are taxed as per your income slab.

Regular reviews and consultation with a financial advisor can help address tax concerns and optimise your strategy.

Things to Keep in Mind Market Rallies While STPs prioritise risk mitigation, they may limit gains during sharp market rallies. Flexibility Most STPs allow adjustments, but regular portfolio reviews are essential. Hidden Costs Review fund documents for fees and compare costs across fund houses. Fund Selection Choose funds aligned with your goals and risk tolerance. Seek professional advice if needed. Key Takeaways STPs manage portfolio risk effectively and help maintain asset allocation.

They provide a disciplined way to navigate market fluctuations.

By spreading investments over time, STPs reduce emotional decision-making and align portfolios with long-term goals. Start your STP journey today to create a balanced, future-ready portfolio.

