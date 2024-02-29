The Surprising Effect Friends Have on Our Finances

The study looked at how different groups judged their own financial well-being after learning where they ranked within the peer group in terms of income and debt load. People were happier when they thought they were doing better than their peer group. When they felt that they were at the top of this ranking, they felt less need to branch out and make other comparisons, said Bernardo Candia Gonzalez, a Ph.D. student at the University of California at Berkeley, and one of the authors of the study.