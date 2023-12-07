The utility of factor investing in building your equity portfolio
The value factor tends to outperform when the market is recovering from a bear market phase
The success of a movie at the box office can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a star-studded cast, an engaging storyline, high-paced action sequences, impressive visual effects, etc. Similarly, the returns of an equity portfolio can be attributed to various factors such as market capitalization (m-cap), momentum, value, quality, and volatility.