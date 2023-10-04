The World’s Dollar Addiction Is Hard to Kick

Yes, the dollar share has declined steadily over the past 25 years, but this was in the context of the euro’s creation in 1999 and a long rally in the dollar after the 2008 financial crisis. Central-bank reserve managers tend to cut their dollar allocations whenever the greenback is strong, to avoid getting burned by an overvalued currency. Their big diversification push in recent years has been primarily driven by the search for higher yields in other Western currencies such as the Canadian and Australian dollars.