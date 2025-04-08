These 5 credit cards provide free subscription to OTT platforms

Getting a credit card offers a number of advantages. Besides the ability to claim 45-day interest free period, credit cards also provide access to a number of features ranging from reward points, cashbacks, discounts on merchandise, access to airport lounge and airmiles.

Additionally, a few credit cards also provide access to the OTT platforms such as Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime and others. Here we list out five credit cards which offer subscription to OTT platforms to the cardholders.

These 5 cards give access to streaming platforms I. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card: With this card, you get a SonyLiv premium annual subscription valued at ₹1,499 for free with your first purchase within first 30 days of issuance. This card also gives 100 percent discount on your second movie ticket booked via District app.

II. HDFC Bank Diners Club Privilege Credit Card: This card offers free subscription of Times Prime as welcome gift.

III. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card: This card, also by HDFC Bank, gives free subscription to Amazon Prime and Times Prime.

Also Read | 5 proven ways for students to build strong credit score

IV. IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card: This card offers ₹500 as cashback for every transaction above ₹500 up to a maximum of four times. This is valid for the first 60 days after the virtual credit card is generated. This can be used for buying OTT subscriptions.

V. AU Bank LIT Credit Card: This card offers subscription to Zee5 and Amazon Prime upon spending ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 in the first 90 days period, respectively. If you do not spend the amount within this time frame, there will be a penalty of ₹50 and 299, respectively, says the bank's website.