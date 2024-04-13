These NFBCs offer FD interest rates upto 8.8 per cent. Check latest rates here
NFBCs tend to offer slightly higher interest rates than those of commercial banks. For instance, Bajaj Finance offers as high as 8.6 percent per annum whereas Shriram Finance offers upto 8.8 per cent per annum. They raised their FD rates recently. We explain in detail here
Bajaj Finance raised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates recently. The NBFC offers interest rate in the range of 7.4 percent to 8.10 percent. When tenure is between 12-14 months, the annual interest is 7.40 percent. Bajaj Finance FDs are rated AAA/Stable financial instruments by Crisil.