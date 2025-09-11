These SBI credit cards levy less than ₹500 annual fee; check how renewal charges can be waived

Credit card users are supposed to pay an annual fee when joining or obtaining the card and a renewal charge every year. However, some cards waive the renewal fee upon spending beyond a threshold.

Shaurya SBI Card charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 as an annual fee, which is waived off on annual spends of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 or more.
Credit cards: Credit card users are supposed to pay an annual fee when joining or obtaining the card and a renewal charge every year. However, there are some cards that waive the joining fee upon spending beyond a threshold.

Here, we list SBI credit cards that levy an annual fee lower than 500. Most of them also waive the renewal fee upon spending an amount beyond a threshold.

For example, the renewal fee of 250 for Shaurya SBI Card is waived when the cardholder spends 50,000 or more in the preceding year. Similarly, the renewal fee of the SimplyCLICK SBI Card is waived when the cardholder spends 1 lakh or more.

SBI CardAnnual fee
Shaurya SBI Card                           250
SimplyCLICK SBI Card  499
SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card  499
SimplySAVE SBI Card  499
SBI Card Vyapaar Unnati  499
Aditya Birla SBI Card   499
Apollo SBI Card   499
BPCL SBI Card   499
Delhi Metro SBI Card   499
Fabindia SBI Card   499
FBB SBI Styleup Card                          499
IRCTC SBI Platinum Card   500
IRCTC SBI card  500
Paytm SBI Card   499
Reliance SBI Card  499
TATA Card   499
TATA Croma card   499
TATA Star card   499
Yatra- SBI Card  499
Central Bank of India SimplySAVE SBI Card                      499
City Union Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card  499
Karnataka Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card   499
PSB SimplySAVE SBI Card  499
UCO Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card  499
Karur Vysya Bank - SBI Card   499
SimplySAVE UPI SBI Card   499
KVB SimplySAVE SBI Card   499
Tata Neu Plus SBI Credit Card   499
PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE   499

(Source: sbicard.com)

How to avoid renewal fees 

Likewise, the renewal fee of SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card can be avoided if the card user spends 1 lakh in the preceding year. The same goes for SimplySAVE SBI Card. SBI Card Vyapaar Unnati's renewal is free for the first four years.

The renewal fee ( 499) of Apollo SBI Card is waived upon spending 1 lakh. BPCL SBI Card's renewal fee can be waived if the cardholder spends 50,000 in the preceding year, which increases to 1 lakh in the case of Delhi Metro SBI Card.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

