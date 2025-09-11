These SBI credit cards levy less than ₹500 annual fee; check how renewal charges can be waived

Credit cards: Credit card users are supposed to pay an annual fee when joining or obtaining the card and a renewal charge every year. However, there are some cards that waive the joining fee upon spending beyond a threshold.

Here, we list SBI credit cards that levy an annual fee lower than ₹500. Most of them also waive the renewal fee upon spending an amount beyond a threshold.

For example, the renewal fee of ₹250 for Shaurya SBI Card is waived when the cardholder spends ₹50,000 or more in the preceding year. Similarly, the renewal fee of the SimplyCLICK SBI Card is waived when the cardholder spends ₹1 lakh or more.

SBI Card Annual fee Shaurya SBI Card ₹ 250 SimplyCLICK SBI Card ₹ 499 SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card ₹ 499 SimplySAVE SBI Card ₹ 499 SBI Card Vyapaar Unnati ₹ 499 Aditya Birla SBI Card ₹ 499 Apollo SBI Card ₹ 499 BPCL SBI Card ₹ 499 Delhi Metro SBI Card ₹ 499 Fabindia SBI Card ₹ 499 FBB SBI Styleup Card ₹ 499 IRCTC SBI Platinum Card ₹ 500 IRCTC SBI card ₹ 500 Paytm SBI Card ₹ 499 Reliance SBI Card ₹ 499 TATA Card ₹ 499 TATA Croma card ₹ 499 TATA Star card ₹ 499 Yatra- SBI Card ₹ 499 Central Bank of India SimplySAVE SBI Card ₹ 499 City Union Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card ₹ 499 Karnataka Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card ₹ 499 PSB SimplySAVE SBI Card ₹ 499 UCO Bank SimplySAVE SBI Card ₹ 499 Karur Vysya Bank - SBI Card ₹ 499 SimplySAVE UPI SBI Card ₹ 499 KVB SimplySAVE SBI Card ₹ 499 Tata Neu Plus SBI Credit Card ₹ 499 PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE ₹ 499

(Source: sbicard.com)

How to avoid renewal fees Likewise, the renewal fee of SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card can be avoided if the card user spends ₹1 lakh in the preceding year. The same goes for SimplySAVE SBI Card. SBI Card Vyapaar Unnati's renewal is free for the first four years.

The renewal fee ( ₹499) of Apollo SBI Card is waived upon spending ₹1 lakh. BPCL SBI Card's renewal fee can be waived if the cardholder spends ₹50,000 in the preceding year, which increases to ₹1 lakh in the case of Delhi Metro SBI Card.