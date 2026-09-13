Think before you claim car insurance: You could lose more than you gain; read this to find out

A repair bill of ₹12,000 may look like a reason to claim car insurance. But what if avoiding that claim saves ₹22,000 when your policy comes up for renewal? Paying from your pocket could leave you better off.
This comparison explains why a claim should involve calculation. The amount on the repair bill does not tell the story.
Your No Claim Bonus (NCB) rewards you for keeping a claim-free record. It can reduce your renewal premium, making smaller claims less attractive.
Suppose covered repairs worth ₹12,000 are approved while your NCB benefit is ₹22,000. Paying yourself may make more sense.
Now consider a ₹45,000 repair bill against the same ₹22,000 benefit. A claim would generally be more useful, depending on the eligible payout. The important comparison is between that payout and the NCB benefit you might forfeit.
Even an approved claim may leave you with part of the expense. This contribution is called the deductible. A higher voluntary deductible can lower your premium. However, it also increases your contribution when you make a claim.
For example, consider a ₹30,000 repair bill with a ₹7,500 voluntary deductible. You would bear ₹7,500 while the insurer pays the remaining eligible amount under the car insurance policy terms.
This means your calculation should use the expected payout, rather than the entire repair bill.
Before doing these calculations, check whether the repair qualifies for a claim. Review whether you hold third-party cover, comprehensive cover or additional protections.
Read the covered events, exclusions, payout limits and deductibles. Assuming every repair is covered can lead to disappointment when you need financial support.
Also, check the conditions attached to your add-ons. An Engine Protection add-on, for instance, may restrict how often its benefit is available.
Own Damage claims generally have no fixed annual limit. However, several claims may lead to a higher renewal premium. Being allowed to claim repeatedly does not mean every claim offers equal financial value.
Review your car insurance protection periodically and choose an appropriate Insured Declared Value (IDV). Renew your policy on time.
Consider add-ons such as Zero Depreciation, Roadside Assistance and Engine and Gearbox Protect. Their suitability should be part of the review of your cover.
Before claiming, compare coverage, your contribution, the likely payout and possible NCB loss. A few calculations can help you make a decision that suits your situation.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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