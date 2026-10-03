Think debt mutual fund gains are always taxed as short-term? Not if you bought them before this date

Debt mutual funds primarily invest in fixed-income securities such as government and corporate bonds, debentures, commercial papers and certificates of deposit. These less-risky funds are generally preferred by conservative savers and retirees seeking stable, fixed-income returns with high liquidity.

For tax purposes, mutual fund schemes that invest at least 65% of their assets in debt and money market instruments are classified as debt-oriented mutual funds. However, the tax treatment of profits made from these investments can depend on when the units were purchased.

What changed in debt fund taxation? The Union Budget 2023 announced major changes in the tax treatment of debt mutual fund gains for units bought on or after April 1, 2023.

As per the new rule, profits from specified debt-oriented funds are taxed as short-term capital gains, irrespective of how long the investor holds the units.

This means the benefit of indexation and long-term capital gains taxation that was available earlier is no longer available for these investments. As a result, these gains are added to the investor's taxable income and taxed according to their applicable income tax slab rate.

What if you bought units before April 1, 2023? The rules are different for units purchased before April 1, 2023. These investments can still qualify for long-term capital gains treatment if the units are held for more than 24 months.

Profits from selling old units of debt mutual fund are taxed at a flat rate of12.5%, still without indexation benefits, which can significantly affect the post-tax returns of debt fund investors.

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If the holding period is 24 months or less, the gains would have been treated as short-term capital gains (STCG). Since this rule applies to units purchased in 2023 and the holding period has already exceeded two years, short-term capital gains tax rule is no longer applicable.

More tax outgo now? For example, someone earning ₹10 lakh from debt fund gains in today's time may now pay more tax compared to the old system. This change reduces post-tax returns, especially for long-term investors in debt mutual funds.

This is because older investments can still qualify for long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxation, while the newer investment will be taxed at your income-tax slab rate, irrespective of how long you hold it.

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The current tax rules for debt mutual funds particularly impacts investors in higher tax brackets. However, if the investor's total taxable income, including the debt fund gains, falls within the applicable nil-tax threshold (up to ₹12.75 lakh under the new tax regime), there may be no income tax payable on those gains.