Time to add high-yield corporate bonds to your portfolio? What expert says

Time to add high-yield corporate bonds to your portfolio? What expert says1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 02:02 PM IST
High-yield corporate bonds have seen a surge in interest from investors in recent years due to persistently low interest rates and increasing demand for income generation. However, experts advise investors to weigh the pros and cons before investing in these bonds
Corporate bonds are a type of debt security issued by companies. According to money experts, in recent years, they have witnessed a significant surge in the interest surrounding high-yield corporate bonds. However, before investing in these bonds, investors should weigh all the pros and cons attached to them. Experts suggest choosing bonds issued by companies with strong finances.
